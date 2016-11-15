Yampa Valley Golf Course seeks taker for restaurant space

Yampa Valley Golf Course is currently in its final week of operations for 2016 and during the off-season will be on the lookout for someone to pick up a new dining establishment come spring.

Mulligan’s Bar & Grill will not return to YVGC in 2017, a decision made by owners due to the difficulty of running both Mulligan’s and downtown Craig restaurant Carelli’s.

Owner Brett Etzler said juggling two different eatery locations this year was more than he and his staff could handle.

“Carelli’s has just gotten busier and busier every year, and it’s hard to get out of here,” he said. “It was a lot to ask of people here to work in two places.”

The Mulligan’s crew also ran the course concessions cart with snacks and drinks. Etzler said he would be open to taking on this part of the job if the option is available, though running the full restaurant wouldn’t work.

“We may end up out there in a smaller capacity for pizza slices, hot dogs, cold sandwiches,” he said. “They have us on the back burner if they decide not to go for a full-fledged restaurant and we’re willing to help them out that way.”

Jim Loughran said he and Yampa Valley Golf Association respected the decision for the Etzlers to no longer run Mulligan’s.

“We really appreciate Stephanie and Brett, they really stepped up when we needed them, it was just more than they could handle,” he said. “We understand what it must be like to have to work so darn hard, it’s such a double-edged sword.”

The course is seeking interested parties to take on the rent for the restaurant space, which also housed Tin Cup Grill for 12 years leading up to 2015.

Loughran said any person or group interested in setting up shop should shoot for a strat date of early March and should provide a daily lunch menu, a dinner menu and ideally run concessions. Taking over the liquor license would be imperative.

Also important is catering golf tournaments and special events at the course.

“There’s a lot of opportunity this time of year for parties, and if somebody were really interested, we’d want to keep the facility open for that,” he said. “It’s going to take somebody a couple years and be a little patient and build it.”

Loughran added that in his opinion, the location is unbeatable.

“Out of any of the restaurants in Craig, it’s got the best view,” he said.

For more information on YVGC’s restaurant space, call 970-824-7206.

