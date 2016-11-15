Moffat County food bank prepares to help fill bare pantries with holidays approaching

— Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, making this an important time to help restock area food banks to help those in need during the holidays.

“One in seven Coloradans worry where they will find their next meal – nearly half are children,” states the Food Bank of the Rockies website.

Volunteers for the Interfaith Food Bank provide emergency food aid to people in Moffat County and met on Monday afternoon to finalize plans for the holiday season.

Where to go for assistance Those needing food assistance should contact the following agencies and organizations. Interfaith Food Bank An emergency food bank that provides food for one week per family three times per year. Moffat County residents only must bring a photo ID, Social Security Number, proof of address and dependents. Distribution from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the former American Legion, Shadow Mountain Clubhouse at 1055 Moffat County Road 7. Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Food Pantry 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Second Tuesday each month at Moffat County Fairgrounds. Go early as food can run out before noon. Community Budget Center Fresh food while supplies last at 555 Yampa Ave. Call 970-824-7898. St. Michael’s Community Kitchen in St. Michael’s Church Serves hot meals and extra food while supplies last from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at 678 School St. Food Stamps & The Emergency Food Assistance Program — Commodities To seek information about food stamps visit between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday Moffat County Department of Social Services, 595 Breeze St., or call 970-824-8282. Commodities are distributed 9 to 11 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month or 3 to 5 p.m. the third Thursday of each month from 595 Breeze St. on the east side alley entrance. Families may choose to receive assistance on one, not both of the distribution days.

“About 50 percent of the food given each year is donated and about 50 percent purchased with cash donations,” said Interfaith Food Bank volunteer Brian Baxter.

There are some bare spots on the pantry shelves at the former American Legion/Shadow Mountain Clubhouse, the current home of the food bank.

“We are doing pretty good,” said Interfaith Food Bank purchaser Bennie Otero. “We expect a run before and after Christmas. Having the Food Bank of the Rockies visit is also very help.”

There are a few programs happening now that will make a big difference to filling the shelves of the Interfaith Food Bank including a food drive at Craig Middle School and the annual Holiday Drive put on by KRAI radio.

The food bank is also a United Way charity so a successful United Way campaign this month will also mean support for the food bank along with dozens of other charitable causes.

“623 pounds of food was donated this month,” said Interfaith Food Bank President Karen Bunk. “It sounds like a lot, but it doesn’t last that long.”

The food bank wish list of non-perishable items includes a few surprises:

• Macaroni and cheese

• Any kind of cereal

• Hamburger/Tuna Helper

• Pasta and rice sides

• Peanut butter and jelly

• Spaghetti sauce in a can

• Canned meats especially tuna and beef stew

• Soups both canned and packaged

• Dried beans and rice

• Crackers and tortillas

• Green beans

• Pork and beans

• Mixed veggies

When possible canned goods with easy open pull-tops are preferred.

“Some people have limited access to basic kitchen supplies like a can opener,” Otero said.

Extra items that are nice to have available, but not priorities, include spices, snacks and chocolate.

Please don’t donate anything in glass containers or food that has expired.

“We ask that when people make a donation that they note the expiration date. If expired, we have to toss it out,” Otero said.

With the pantry in good shape going into the holiday season, Interfaith Food Bank Volunteers are concerned about where they might operate once their agreement with Moffat County ends on May 31, 2017.

“We don’t know what will happen after that date. With the change in the commission the location is uncertain, so the group is seeking a more stable home,” said Interfaith Food Bank Secretary/Treasurer Bonnie Hampton.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.