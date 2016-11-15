Kathy Bower: Thanks for prayers

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Advertisement

To the editor:

I’m somewhat tardy at getting this out, but I want to thank all for their thoughts, prayers and cards. They all have been helpful as Lynn is home and improving daily.

Thank you all so much.

Kathy Bower

Craig

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement