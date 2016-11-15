John Kinkaid: Heartfelt thanks

To the editor:

I just want to express my deepest heartfelt thanks for giving me the opportunity to have the best job in the world for the last four years. Thank you so much for the honor of serving you! I hope that Moffat County and Northwest Colorado are in a better position for a bright, prosperous and vibrant future as a result of my efforts on your behalf.

Money is going to be very tight at the county for the next few years. Please be patient and understanding as your new commissioners make tough decisions. They may choose to eliminate some services and scale back others to reflect a drop in consumer demand and tax revenue. Special taxing districts may be needed as well as combining services with the city of Craig. Whatever the new commissioners decide, they will need our full support. Please join with me in wishing them all the best. Moffat County’s best days are still ahead of us!

John Kinkaid

Craig