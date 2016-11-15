Fantasy Sports Fix: Fantasy football shuffle

Somewhere before my sixth year of playing fantasy football, I started to think that owning more teams meant more chances for success. I remember having 12 teams during the 2006 season and even more the season after that. It's a good thing this game can be played for free.

After two years of drafting and managing close to 30 teams, I only got a handful of teams in the playoffs and didn't win as much as I thought, so I started to keep it to four teams or less, and I've been able to win several leagues and usually find myself in the playoffs every year since.

This year, I seem to be using the waiver wire more than I can ever remember on all four of my teams. I've steadily streamed the tight end position just about every week in two leagues. Even though tight end is the most often replaced position, I've also dipped into the free agent running back and wide receiver market and found guys like Saints rookie Michael Thomas and lucked out to have the Chiefs’ Spencer Ware when he found early season success.

With my first-place team, I was able to luck out and draft according to my plan where I wanted a strong running back corps, a quarterback with high scoring potential, and at least one elite receiver. Drew Brees, DeMarco Murray, Ezekiel Elliot, Melvin Gordon, and A.J. Green have all exceeded expectations. Owning three of the top 10 running backs in Murray, Gordon and Elliot is making it easy to dominate that weekly position battle. I had Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams stashed on my bench for several weeks and played him in Week 10 against the Dolphins where he went for 125 yards and a score.

This next team was in third place until a Week 10 loss kicked them out of the playoff hunt. This team is also loaded at running back with David Johnson leading the charge along with Isaiah Crowell, Spencer Ware, and the suddenly productive Chris Ivory. I managed to draft Frank Gore as well, who I selected in the 11th round, and has produced like an early round pick with over 600 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The fourth-place team is a wide receiver powerhouse. Rostering top receivers like Mike Evans and Antonio Brown along with Davante Adams has really bolstered my receiving corps and helped me to win the last four weeks in a row in this points-per-reception league. It was also nice to see one of my top picks, Doug Martin, make his way off my injured reserve last week and contribute 11 points right away.

In the other points-per-reception league, my team is sitting in ninth place. It's really been injuries that have riddled this team from the beginning. My top draft pick, Adrian Peterson, had his season ended after Week 2, while Sammy Watkins hasn't played since early on, and my projected breakout tight end, Jordan Cameron, suffered a concussion in Week 3 and hasn't returned.

See you next week some top waiver wire grabs and more fantasy football news.