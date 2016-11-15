Don Cook: Looking forward to serving Moffat County

I am extremely humbled to have been elected to serve as your County Commissioner. I would like to thank all those who helped and supported me over the last seven months. The process of campaigning gave me the opportunity to gain a much broader understanding of how deeply invested in this community so many people are.

I hope my service to the county will support the good work already being done. I am especially encouraged by the young people in this community — active, dedicated and intent on making a difference. There is a lot to do going forward, but if we do it together we will succeed.

I would like to thank Andrea Camp and John Kinkaid for the positive way they ran their campaigns. They did it with class and always had the best interests of their constituents at heart. I wish them every success in their future endeavors knowing they will continue to be involved in the community.

I look forward to working with Ray Beck and Frank Moe knowing the best interest of the county will guide us in the decisions we make.

Don Cook, Moffat County Commissioner-elect