Craig briefs: Parade of Lights event set for Nov. 26

It’s that time of year again. The annual Parade of Lights takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The parade starts at Craig Middle School and ends at Centennial Mall. Each year the parade is judged and the best float wins a trophy.

Call the Community Budget Center for entry forms 970-824-7898. Register up to the day of the parade, but sooner is better. The Downtown Business Association is in charge of the event.

Gingerbread houses sought for contest

The Downtown Business Association is again hosting its annual Gingerbread House Contest. Entries are due at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Dec. 1. Call Nadine Daszkiewicz at 970-824-8148 or Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 for entry forms and a list of rules. Judging will take place on Dec. 2.

Annual Christmas event to be held Dec. 3

The third annual Down Home Christmas celebration will take place 3 to 7 p.m. at Alice Pleasant Park on the 500 block of Yampa Ave. Dec. 3. The free event is hosted by the Downtown Business Association, and the entire community is invited to attend.

This year, the event will be bigger and better than ever with free hot chocolate, cookies, two fire pits with marshmallow and chestnut roasting and sleigh rides. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there to greet kids, and a reindeer food making station will also be on hand. For more information, call Karen Brown at the Community Budget Center at 970-824-7898.

BLM completes East Ridge Trail by Meeker

The Bureau of Land Management put the final touches on the 1.3-mile East Ridge Trail above Meeker on Nov. 3, according to a news release.

The trail provides an important link between the 7-mile Meeker Trail System and 4 miles of two-track trail on BLM, previously inaccessible to the public by trail.

“The completion of this trail significantly contributes to the network of public trails right outside Meeker,” BLM White River Field Manager Kent Walter said in a statement. “We have been working closely with the town of Meeker and the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District to develop a designated trail system.”

Many local volunteers, Colorado Mountain Club, Conservation Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps helped build the trail.

For more information about the East Ridge Trail, stop by the BLM White River Field Office in Meeker, 220 E. Market St.

Colorado Highway 9 traffic delays continue

Traffic impacts can be expected northbound and southbound on Colorado Highway 9 during daylight hours through Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a news release.

Motorists can expect one lane of alternating traffic and up to 10-minute delays through the construction zone for shoulder, guardrail and overhead structural work.

Spring Creek Road and Blue Valley Acres residents are advised to plan for extra time exiting their neighborhoods.

Motorists, cyclists and bikers are asked to exercise caution and follow reduced posted speed limits and flaggers’ instructions. Motorists are also asked to adhere to the 35 or 45 mile per hour speed limits.

For more information, contact the public information team at 970-724-4724 or sh9kremmling@publicinfoteam.com.

Newspaper hosts local photo contest

The Craig Daily Press is asking readers to submit photos for the newspaper’s annual Hunting Photo Contest. The deadline for photo submissions is Dec. 1. Send hunting photos to editor@CraigDailyPress.com. Voting will begin Dec. 3, and the winner will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply.

Photos must be clear, not blurry, and those in the photo must be identified by first and last name. For more information, call Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790.