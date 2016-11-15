After election, medical plan enrollment for 2017 increases

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13, more than 16,000 Coloradans selected health coverage for 2017 through the state health insurance marketplace, according to new data released today by Connect for Health Colorado.

The day after the election, Nov. 9, saw more than 1,400 plan selections, one of the busier days so far.

"The number of initial sign-ups during the first two weeks of Open Enrollment is very encouraging," said Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson.

Connect for Health Colorado is a public, non-profit entity established by the Colorado General Assembly in 2011 to create a health insurance Marketplace.

"There has been a lot of talk about the future of healthcare since the election but I want everyone to remember that the financial help to buy health insurance is still available for next year. I urge everybody to review their options and complete their enrollment before the last-minute rush," Patterson said.

The pace of signups is running 30 percent higher than last year, Patterson said, with 1,300 to 1,600 plan selections submitted each weekday during the first days of the annual open enrollment period.

Enrollees submitted 16,305 plan selections through Sunday. The total was 12,496 for comparable days in 2015.

Whether you are renewing or enrolling for the first time, you must complete enrollment by Dec. 15, to have coverage Jan. 1, and avoid a gap in your coverage.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 31.

Key dates and deadlines for individuals and families buying private coverage

• Open Enrollment: Nov. 1, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017. You cannot purchase health insurance after this period unless you have a qualifying life-change event, such as marriage, divorce, having a child, losing your employer-sponsored insurance, or moving to Colorado.

• Last day to enroll for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017, is Dec. 15, 2016.

• Last day to enroll for 2017 coverage (absent a life change event): Jan. 31, 2017.

Connect for Health Colorado opened for business on Oct. 1, 2013, for individuals, families and small employers to compare and buy health insurance and is the only place to apply for financial assistance in the form of tax credits to help lower the monthly cost of premiums.

Customers can shop online; get help by phone or online chat from customer service center representatives; and access free, in-person assistance from a statewide network of certified brokers, community-based health coverage guides or application counselors.

For more information, visitwww.connectforhealthco.com.