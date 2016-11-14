Plane lands on I-70 near Rifle

Interstate 70 near Rifle served as a runway for an emergency landing Monday evening when a small plane ran out of fuel.

The plane managed to land on the eastbound lanes just north of the Rifle Garfield County Airport. Colorado State Patrol Troop 4C tweeted a photo of the plane on the interstate around 6 p.m.

Troop 4C Sgt. David Evridge said that the plane essentially ran out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing on the interstate. No one was injured he added.

The landing restricted traffic on I-70 to one lane for several hours. By 8 p.m. the plane was taxied up exit ramp 94 and off the interstate. Evridge said crews would tow the plane to the airport.