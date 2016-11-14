Oil and gas leases being considered on public land in Northwest Colorado

— Public land in Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties are being considered for oil and gas leases by the Bureau of Land Management and is seeking information and feedback.

“Public involvement is an important part of our evaluation of the proposal,” said Northwest District Manager Andrew Archuleta. “The most effective comments during this comment period will be specific to the proposal and the environmental assessment.”

The environmental assessment covers about 100,000 acres of federal minerals in Northwest Colorado that would be available during the May 2017 oil and gas competitive lease sale.

The proposal includes 20 parcels totaling 27,529 acres in Grand County; 12 parcels totaling 9,155 acres in Jackson County; four parcels totaling 1,928 acres in Moffat County; 45 parcels totaling 45,159 acres in Rio Blanco County; and 25 parcels totaling 16,885 acres in Routt County.

The state of Colorado receives 49 percent of the proceeds from each mineral lease sale and from mineral royalties, with the remainder going to the U.S. government.

In fiscal year 2015, Colorado received about $247 million from royalties, rentals and bonus bid payments for all federal minerals, including oil and gas.

Statewide, more than 22,900 jobs are tied to mineral and energy development on public lands.

The BLM received 119 comments during the public scoping period announced in August to help identify issues to be addressed in this environmental assessment.

The public has until Dec. 12 to weigh-in on the assessment. The environmental assessment, maps and lease stipulations are available for review at http://on.doi.gov/2fAHITp.

BLM reminds those wishing to comment, before including an address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in a comment, people should be aware that the entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. Commenters may ask to withhold personal identifying information from public review, but BLM cannot guarantee it.

Comments should be e-mailed to blm_co_may_2017_lease_sale@blm.gov, or mailed to the White River Field Office, Attn: May 2017 Lease Sale, 220 E. Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.