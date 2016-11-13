Craig, Moffat County leaders headed to Canada

The Northwest Colorado community has recruited a lot of outside help in the search for economic diversity and now two local elected officials have a chance to engage in the conversation in a new way.

Moffat County Commissioner Frank Moe and Craig City Councilor John Ponikvar are on their way to Canada to represent Craig and Moffat County at the launch of Doug Griffith’s new edition of his book “13 Ways to Kill Your Community."

Griffiths, who visited Northwest Colorado over the summer to speak about his book and host a workshop with the community, said he had the option of bringing in communities from all over North America that he has worked with, but he was dead set on Moffat County.

“(Moe) and (Ponikvar) have done amazing work showing leadership in Craig and Moffat County,” Griffiths said. “I haven’t seen anyone make such marked improvement and know what their future is going to be about.”

The efforts of our local leaders earned them a trip to Edmonton in Alberta, Canada for the launch of Griffith’s new edition and an opportunity to converse with representatives of communities facing a similar economic struggle.

Moe said the trip will help continue the conversation of how to achieve economic diversification as the city and county try to determine a specific project that will stimulate the regional economy.

“With him coming here, we’ve made great progress,” he said. “Now, we need to pick the project that’s going to help diversify our economy and start creating primary jobs.”

At least one small project inspired by the 13 Ways discussions has already been completed with a group of volunteers cleaning up Fortification Creek in September and Moe is excited for the opportunity to talk with leaders from other communities.

“What is successful, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked,” Moe said he hopes to discuss.

Ponikvar said it was encouraging to be invited to the book launch by Griffiths and he is excited to work with other communities for the benefit Craig and Moffat County.

“The key is to open up our eyes to other opportunities,” he said. “So hopefully we’ll be able to bring some of that back.”

Griffiths said one of the most impressive aspects of the efforts in Craig is the fact that the community is not waiting around — it is working ahead to prevent a major economic downturn.

“I think they’re a model for partnership, cooperation, success and vision,” he said.

Contact Patrick Kelly at 970-875-1795 or pkelly@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @M_PKelly.