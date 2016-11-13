Business Buzz: New thrift store opened last month in Craig

After her mother operated a thrift store for 23 years, it’s natural that Michelle Reed would open one as well.

Just Stuff Thrift and Consignment Shop opened at 1594 West Victory Way on Oct. 10 and the first five weeks have been busy, Reed said.

“We’ve been really well received,” she said, noting that Craig’s other thrift store managers are supportive of Just Stuff and referring customers to the new shop.

The store carries clothing, shoes, housewares, furniture and items for children.

“You have it, we will carry it if it comes in and is useful and works,” Reed said of accepting donations.

The store offers half off every Wednesday and $7 sack sales, with a limit of two sacks per customer, on the last Saturday of each month.

Reed said her mission is to offer a wide range of products, particularly plus-sized women’s clothing, and to give back to the community that supports her.

“The goal is to provide good quality clothing to the community at a reasonable price,” she said.

Just Stuff is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 970.824.5665 or visit www.facebook.com/JustStuffThriftShop.

Merchant processing firm adds local consultant

A business services company recently added a locally based consultant.

Bridgette Harris of Craig is now a national account executive for Coastal Pay.

According to its website, Coastal Pay's mission is “to help small- to medium-sized businesses grow by offering the most technologically advanced merchant processing at the most competitive price.”

Services offered by the company include internet marketing, ensuring credit card regulation compliance and setting up gift card systems, wireless terminals, mobile units, check acceptance and point of sale systems.

For more information, call Harris at 970-620-5004 or visit www.coastalpay.com.

Economic Development Partnership board sets November, January meeting dates

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors has changed its next couple of meeting dates.

Typically the board meets on the third Wednesday of the month. However, the board has canceled its December meeting due to the holidays and has moved its November meeting to 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the main level conference room of Moffat County Courthouse.

The January meeting, which will include its annual meeting and regular board meeting, will also be altered from its regular schedule and will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2017, at a location to be determined.

Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 970-620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Employee compensation workshop set for Wednesday

Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are hosting a workshop this week as a part of their Lunch and Learn series for businesses.

“Don’t be a Scrooge! How to motivate and retain your employees” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth St., Craig.

Panelists will include Kirstie McPherson from the Colorado Workforce Center and successful business owners.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Parade of Lights set for Nov. 26

It’s that time of year again! The annual Parade of Lights takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The parade starts at Craig Middle School and ends at Centennial Mall. Each year the parade is judged and the best float wins a trophy.

Call the Community Budget Center for entry forms 970-824-7898. You can register up to the day of the parade, but sooner is better. The Downtown Business Association is in charge of the event.

Gingerbread houses sought for contest

The Downtown Business Association is once again hosting its annual Gingerbread House Contest. Entries are due at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Dec. 1. Call Nadine Daszkiewicz at 970-824-8148 or Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-2151 for entry forms and a list of rules. Judging will take place on Friday, Dec. 2.

Down Home Christmas slated for Dec. 3

The third annual Down Home Christmas celebration will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Alice Pleasant Park on the 500 block of Yampa Ave. on Dec. 3. The free event is hosted by the Downtown Business Association, and the entire community is invited to attend.

This year, the event will be bigger and better than ever with free hot chocolate, free cookies, two fire pits with marshmallow and chestnut roasting and sleigh rides! Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be there to greet kids, and a reindeer food making station will also be on hand. For more information, call Karen Brown at the Community Budget Center at 970-824-7898.