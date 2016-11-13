Bulldog Sports for the week of Nov. 14, 2016

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

7:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Steamboat Springs

Saturday

8:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Steamboat Springs

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Steamboat Springs

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat Springs

7:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat Springs

7:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

9:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.