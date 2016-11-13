Participants in Girls on the Run warm up on the Sunset Elementary School field.

Bulldog Sports for the week of Nov. 14, 2016

Sunday, November 13, 2016

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

7:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Steamboat Springs

Saturday

8:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees at Steamboat Springs

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Steamboat Springs

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat Springs

7:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat Springs

7:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

9:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Northwest Colorado Blizzard 14U Bantams vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

