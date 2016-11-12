See fun, seafood at Craig Chamber’s Crabfest

Following events of the 2016 election, there may have been some people who were a bit crabby, but that term took on a more literal and more fun meaning Saturday night.

Craig Chamber of Commerce packed the house of the Boys & Girls of Craig with one the community’s annual favorite gatherings, Crabfest.

Photo Gallery Craig Chamber of Commerce Crabfest 2016 The Chamber's annual event featured plentiful portions of king crab, sides and desserts on the menu, as well as a silent auction, cash prize raffle and a standup comedian.

With nearly 400 pounds of king crab legs on the menu, as well as plenty of sides and desserts, no one went home hungry, and while it may have taken a little elbow grease, the melt-in-your-mouth bounty of the briny deep was greatly savored.

“I love the silent auction, the food, I’ve been coming out for five or six years,” Trever Hyer said between courses.

This year’s entertainment came from standup comic Todd Johnson, who was quick to point out that double entendres about crabs were likely used up by the time he took the stage.

In addition to the usual silent auction full of top-shelf items — including helicopter rides, golf trips and more — the split-the-pot raffle also drew plenty of takers, half the winnings going back to the Chamber.

Jobeth Tupa and Peggy Green were staked out selling tickets and handing out party necklaces that just happened to have crustacean charms dangling from them.

“It’s going so well,” Green said. “I love all the people here tonight.”

Mike Gush won big during the night, going up to collect once his number was called for the cash and back again moments later when his name was drawn for a prize package to Grand Junction’s Bananas Fun Park.

“That’ll be for the grandkids,” he laughed. “I just got back from vacation, came here, and now I have a trip for later.”

Gush said Crabfest is always one of the most memorable events in Craig for a reason, and he always enjoys attending.

“I just want to support Craig, support the community, happy to be part of it,” he said.

