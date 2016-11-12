Our View: Congrats to the winners

Now that the election season is over, we’d like to congratulate the winners!

Regardless of your political affiliation, Moffat County had a record number of voters casting ballots this year. That is something to be proud of!

Editorial Board: Noelle Leavitt Riley — Newspaper representative Shirley Balleck — Community representative Gail Severson — Community representative

That means people care about what happens in our community, across Colorado and across the nation.

We’d like to publically thank Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod and her staff for their hard work. We also want to thank the election judges.

If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t know who won.

A big congratulations to Don Cook and Ray Beck who will join Frank Moe on the Board of Moffat County Commissioners in January.

Cook beat Andrea Camp and unseated incumbent John Kinkaid, both of whom ran fantastic campaigns and work hard for our community. Camp and Kinkaid have show true leadership on many levels. Although they didn’t win, we appreciate them just the same.

Kinkaid spent endless hours the past four years working to educate people outside of our community about our coal mines and our coal-fired power plant.

Camp took time to educate herself about Moffat County’s budget, and she ran a steadfast campaign. We’re impressed that she got so far as a write-in candidate, which is not an easy task.

Kudos to Yampa Valley Young Professionals for buying “Yes” on Initiative 1A signs, to educate the community about the importance of keeping property tax money in our community. The initiative passed, and we’re not sure if it would have if it weren’t for YVYP.

Thank you, Craig Daily Press, for keeping readers engaged in the web on Election Night by posting video at the courthouse and giving the web audience an opportunity to watch live coverage of Moffat County’s election process.

Lastly, we’d like to encourage residents of our great community to come together. We understand that there are a few in Moffat County who aren’t happy with the outcome of the presidential election. They are the minority in Craig.

Let’s be sure and treat each other with kindness and love. We must continue to work together to keep Craig viable and thriving.