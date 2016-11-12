Education Briefs: Second series of Building a Healthy You concludes Tuesday

The second series of Building a Healthy You is underway. This series will cover sexting and legal consequences, social media and stalking, domestic violence and sexual assault, informed consent and healthy relationships and will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 for middle school students in room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth Street.

Spanish language interpreters will be present. Agencies and speakers presenting information include Craig Police Department, Advocates Crisis Support Services, Carlos Cabrera, Yampa Valley Psychotherapists and The Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Elise Sullivan.

Winter Writing Club runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will be hosting a Winter Writing Club for writers ages 8 and older. Meetings will run from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 27. Each session will include brainstorming ideas as a group and writing one's own story. Participants will also have a chance to talk with some local authors. Bring your imagination, a notebook, a pen and a friend.

• Nov. 14 — Keeping a Journal

• Nov. 21 — Parts of a Story

• Nov. 28 — Creating Strong Characters

Also the winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County.

CNCC’s Adult Basic Education Department provides GED classes

Colorado Northwestern Community College is still taking enrollees for the General Educational Development test preparation program. CNCC offers the official GED test the third Friday of every month. There is also room in our adult reading program, Read Right. More information, on the next enrollment for ESL and other offerings, is now available on Facebook. Search for cncc.ged.esl and join the group. The Facebook page also has information on upcoming events. To learn more please contact Melissa Dowd by calling 970-824-1152 or emailing melissa.dowd@cncc.edu or through Facebook.

Moffat County Library Story Time in November

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction. Themes for November include Thanksgiving on Nov. 17, while Nov. 24 the library will be closed for the holiday.