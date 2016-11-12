Craig Middle School hoops teams mix it up with Meeker, Rawlins

Craig Middle School basketball coach Forrest Watson was a bit taken aback by his team’s score Saturday afternoon, but he’s the first to admit that even though defeat isn’t pleasant it can have the side effect of creating better athletes.

CMS boys hoops had another long day at home during a weekend triangular with Meeker and Rawlins, Wyoming.

Both seventh-grade teams and eighth-grade B-Team were 1-1 on the day, each beating Meeker and losing to Rawlins, while eighth-grade A was 0-2.

A 25-22 loss that all came down to the fourth quarter against the Cowboys started the day for them, while they ended 33-15 against the Colts.

“The kids hustled, but we gave them extra possessions on turnovers, especially that first game,” said coach Justin Folley. “It’s just court recognition, understanding how defenses are playing, and once we have that we can beat them.”

The eighth-grade B boys held Meeker to 22-3 but couldn’t overcome the Colts despite a third-quarter rally that saw them come back from a 15-8 halftime deficit that turned into an 18-17 lead going into the final period.

Rawlins took the win, 24-18, while Bulldog B coach Bryan Elyea-Wheeler had to bench Josh Townsend late in the game after an elbow to the face resulted in a cut on his forehead that also required a timeout to clean the blood off the ball.

The eighth-grade B-Team also comes off a loss earlier in the week in Baggs, Wyoming, a back-and-forth game that gave Folley’s second tier more playing time as he opted not to take his A squad.

“We had the height advantage when they came here, so we figured we’d take B up there, a little bit better competition, good game, well-fought,” Folley said.

The seventh-graders both picked up wins in Baggs, including a 31-0 shutout for their A bunch. The momentum continued Saturday morning with wins of 33-13 for B and 36-4 against the Cowboys.

Rawlins was a different matter, however, as the Colts trounced both teams, 28-16 for B and 34-10 A.

“Rawlins is a tough team, and we just couldn’t buy a basket. They had a lot tougher defense than we’ve seen all year,” Watson said.

The first loss of the season was a bit of a shocker, yet it’s not all negative, he added.

“Overall, I think it was good that we played a team like that. We’ve been the ones on top so far, so we had a bit of a challenge,” he said. “One thing I told them in the locker room is, ‘just learn from your mistakes and make yourself better.’”

CMS teams will spend the next weekend in Steamboat Springs as the Sailors host a four-team event that also includes Soroco and Meeker.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.