Craig elementary school students voted for Trump as the 2016 election offers lessons for all ages

— Nationally, kids picked Hillary Clinton for the next president of the United States, but in line with the nation's adults, local Ridgeview Elementary School students voted to elect Donald Trump.

Photo Gallery Moffat County Kids Vote Many area schools held mock elections to coincide with the 2016 General Election.

“Ridgeview classes held mock elections, and the results we have seen in our classes mirror the Moffat County results,” said Principal John Haddan.

Most of the time, as goes the kids' vote so goes the country. That was not the case this year as about 54 percent of kids participating in the national kids polls selected Clinton for president over Trump.

There were three national kids Presidential polls. Nickelodeon TV has polled children since 1988. The Scholastic News Corporation has polled kids since 1940. Kids Voting USA has provided curriculum to schools grade K-12 for 25-years, but unlike the other polls theirs takes place on the actual Election Day.

Not all Ridgeview mock elections mirrored the national race as Ridgeview kindergarten teachers Megan Charchalis and Lauren Padon decided to teach about the voting process without bringing political opinions into the classroom.

“We kept the topics kindergarten-friendly, such as voting for a duck or a farmer for their leader and also voting on the afternoon snack,” they wrote in an email to the Craig Daily Press. “We wanted our election to feel as real as possible for the students by including ballots, a voting box and voting booths.”

Teaching kids about the election process and democratic traditions is part of the social studies standards for elementary schools.

Padon and Charchalis will continue to use voting in their classrooms.

“Our goal was for students to understand that decisions can be made through voting and that sometimes their vote isn’t the majority, but it is important that their voice is heard,” the teachers wrote.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.