Troy Vernon: Thanks for help

To the editor:
I would like to thank the Maybell and Craig communities for their support at the dinner and silent auction to help me overcome medical expenses incurred in the loss of my infant son, Blaze Wayne Vernon. Words cannot express the gratitude and support in this difficult time. I am so blessed to be a part of such a great and caring community.
Troy Vernon
Maybell
