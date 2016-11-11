Trish Snyder: Thanks!

To the editor:

I would like to take a minute and publicly thank Matt Holte and Smokey Bear of the BLM and Dave and Jesse of the Craig Fire Department. Connections 4 Kids held a Family Night in October at the Center of Craig that they all attended. Fire equipment was brought so the children could "drive," turn on lights and sirens and talk about fire safety with these gentlemen. We so appreciate you taking time out of your schedules to attend our event and entertain and educate our families that were able to be here.

Thank you again!

Trish Snyder

Parent Education Coordinator

Connections 4 Kids