Superfood Tip: Oatmeal a meal in itself

Oatmeal is a versatile, healthy and economical food staple to keep in your pantry.

The old-fashioned oats are not processed and contain zero additives and are high in protein and fiber, keeping you full longer with fewer calories. They are low in fat and have no sodium or cholesterol. They are like the healthy blank canvas of foods. You can control what goes in it and you.

There are a few different ways to use the oats. Try it as a hot breakfast cereal with raisins, bananas, dab of peanut butter and touch of honey. If you are not getting your three servings of dairy per day, consider substituting milk for the water.

The Memorial Hospital-Craig