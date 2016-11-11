On the record for Nov. 11

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 8

In the 800 block of West Seventh Street, officers took a report of fraud.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

In the 1300 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of theft from Kum & Go and cited two juveniles for shoplifting in relation to the incident.

In 300 of South Highway 13, officers responded to a hit-and-run car crash.