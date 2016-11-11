Real Estate Transactions for August

• Address: 466 Yampa Ave.
Seller: Worldwest Limited Liability Co.
Buyer: Colorado Mountain News Media Co.
Sale price: $169,800
• Address: 1296 Mariana Way
Seller: H2 Properties Inc.
Buyer: Greg Loken
Sale price: $52,200
• Address: 1423 Sage St.
Seller: Rose Land and Finance Corp.
Buyer: Jose Lopez
Sale price: $30,000
• Address: 2628 Routt Forest Dr.
Seller: Stacie Lynn Ossen
Buyer: Damian Leier
Sale price: $69,300
• Address: 1040 Bryan Way
Seller: Particia M Winograsky
Buyer: Tom Hall
Sale price: $310,000
• Address: 1019 School St.
Seller: Melissa Detzner
Buyer: Galan B Almy
Sale price: $133,000
• Address: 6968 County Rd. 104
Seller: Mark R Meadows
Buyer: Answers In Genesis INC
Sale price: $197,000
• Address: 417 Hawthorn St.
Seller: Sally Kitchen
Buyer: Alberto Olivares
Sale price: $74,100
• Address: 855 Ashley Rd.
Seller: Jackie Pomeroy
Buyer: Pauline A Kearney
Sale price: $57,000
• Address: 232 Timberlane Loop Rd.
Seller: Willard McMillen
Buyer: Buffham Family Living Trust
Sale price: $57,000
• Address: 727 Tucker St.
Seller: Kenneth James Burch
Buyer: Michael Lee Garrett
Sale price: $160,000
• Address: 680 Finley Lane
Seller: Bill & Marylou Wisdom
Buyer: Claire Lefler
Sale price: $90,000
• Address: 820 Breeze St.
Seller: Donald E & Laura Christensen
Buyer: Aaron Swan
Sale price: $189,000
• Address: 545 Valley View Rd.
Seller: Nedra J Thelander
Buyer: Jory J Steele
Sale price: $160,000
• Address: 574 Steele St.
Seller: Scott Brian Knudsen
Buyer: Kenneth Lee Graham
Sale price: $263,000
• Address: 1977 B St.
Seller: Dennis Fredrickson
Buyer: Jeramiah L Noland
Sale price: $250,000
• Address: 1980 Grackle Rd.
Seller: Thomas K Harper
Buyer: Daniel Travis Jones
Sale price: $10,000
• Address: 416 Stout St.
Seller: Maria Soledad Garanados De Nunez
Buyer: Carol Talbot
Sale price: $75,000
• Address: 440 East 10th St.
Seller: Peter Epp
Buyer: Jacob Epp
Sale price: $126,200
• Address: 346 County Rd. 209
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Joshua Hill
Sale price: $101,100
• Address: 1256 Aspen Ave.
Seller: Ron Fortney
Buyer: Daniel E Sonntag
Sale price: $101,000
• Address: 1081 Timberlane Loop Rd.
Seller: David W Gilmore
Buyer: Edward Fallon
Sale price: $81,500
• Address: 928 Sequoia Ave.
Seller: Martha E Martinez
Buyer: Michael E Burkett
Sale price: $83,000
• Address: 977 Aspen Ave.
Seller: Samuel & Arleta F Miller
Buyer: Timothy Mikel Garcia
Sale price: $126,000
• Address: 2043 Woodland Ave.
Seller: Brion M & Tina F Reid
Buyer: Juan P Garcia
Sale price: $295,000
• Address: 708 East 10th St.
Seller: Justin D & Jennifer M Shirley
Buyer: Mauro Lerma
Sale price: $170,000
• Address: 857 Taylor St.
Seller: Brian G & Kara Soper
Buyer: Jessica Hayes
Sale price: $179,000
• Address: 220 Field St.
Seller: Secretary of HUD
Buyer: Edgar O Torres
Sale price: $104,000
• Address: 1856 County Rd. 30
Seller: Jimmy L Dschaak
Buyer: Jimmie Eugene Walz Jr.
Sale price: $7,700
• Address: 330 Woodbury Drive
Seller: Tyler Charles Delay
Buyer: Kevin M Koopmann
Sale price: $160,000
• Address: 1573 Heather St.
Seller: Jeffrey Davis
Buyer: Marcos Quezada
Sale price: $34,500
• Address: 1020 Alta Vista Drive
Seller: Lauren D Shirley
Buyer: Steven Doyle Weist
Sale price: $297,000
• Address: 586 North Ranney St.
Seller: Stanley E. Sjostrom
Buyer: Keith Alan Bell
Sale price: $187,000
• Address: 925 West 1st St.
Seller: Mark Gill
Buyer: Paula J Picasso
Sale price: $32,500
• Address: 5215 County Rd. 70
Seller: C Hurth
Buyer: Aaron Prill
Sale price: $165,000
• Address: 10793 County Rd. 134
Seller: Jeffery P Devere
Buyer: Rachel Byers
Sale price: $167,500
• Address: 430 East 4th St.
Seller: Public Trustee
Buyer: James Terry
Sale price: $280
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID