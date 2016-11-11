Real Estate Transactions for August

Friday, November 11, 2016

• Address: 466 Yampa Ave.

Seller: Worldwest Limited Liability Co.

Buyer: Colorado Mountain News Media Co.

Sale price: $169,800

• Address: 1296 Mariana Way

Seller: H2 Properties Inc.

Buyer: Greg Loken

Sale price: $52,200

• Address: 1423 Sage St.

Seller: Rose Land and Finance Corp.

Buyer: Jose Lopez

Sale price: $30,000

• Address: 2628 Routt Forest Dr.

Seller: Stacie Lynn Ossen

Buyer: Damian Leier

Sale price: $69,300

• Address: 1040 Bryan Way

Seller: Particia M Winograsky

Buyer: Tom Hall

Sale price: $310,000

• Address: 1019 School St.

Seller: Melissa Detzner

Buyer: Galan B Almy

Sale price: $133,000

• Address: 6968 County Rd. 104

Seller: Mark R Meadows

Buyer: Answers In Genesis INC

Sale price: $197,000

• Address: 417 Hawthorn St.

Seller: Sally Kitchen

Buyer: Alberto Olivares

Sale price: $74,100

• Address: 855 Ashley Rd.

Seller: Jackie Pomeroy

Buyer: Pauline A Kearney

Sale price: $57,000

• Address: 232 Timberlane Loop Rd.

Seller: Willard McMillen

Buyer: Buffham Family Living Trust

Sale price: $57,000

• Address: 727 Tucker St.

Seller: Kenneth James Burch

Buyer: Michael Lee Garrett

Sale price: $160,000

• Address: 680 Finley Lane

Seller: Bill & Marylou Wisdom

Buyer: Claire Lefler

Sale price: $90,000

• Address: 820 Breeze St.

Seller: Donald E & Laura Christensen

Buyer: Aaron Swan

Sale price: $189,000

• Address: 545 Valley View Rd.

Seller: Nedra J Thelander

Buyer: Jory J Steele

Sale price: $160,000

• Address: 574 Steele St.

Seller: Scott Brian Knudsen

Buyer: Kenneth Lee Graham

Sale price: $263,000

• Address: 1977 B St.

Seller: Dennis Fredrickson

Buyer: Jeramiah L Noland

Sale price: $250,000

• Address: 1980 Grackle Rd.

Seller: Thomas K Harper

Buyer: Daniel Travis Jones

Sale price: $10,000

• Address: 416 Stout St.

Seller: Maria Soledad Garanados De Nunez

Buyer: Carol Talbot

Sale price: $75,000

• Address: 440 East 10th St.

Seller: Peter Epp

Buyer: Jacob Epp

Sale price: $126,200

• Address: 346 County Rd. 209

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: Joshua Hill

Sale price: $101,100

• Address: 1256 Aspen Ave.

Seller: Ron Fortney

Buyer: Daniel E Sonntag

Sale price: $101,000

• Address: 1081 Timberlane Loop Rd.

Seller: David W Gilmore

Buyer: Edward Fallon

Sale price: $81,500

• Address: 928 Sequoia Ave.

Seller: Martha E Martinez

Buyer: Michael E Burkett

Sale price: $83,000

• Address: 977 Aspen Ave.

Seller: Samuel & Arleta F Miller

Buyer: Timothy Mikel Garcia

Sale price: $126,000

• Address: 2043 Woodland Ave.

Seller: Brion M & Tina F Reid

Buyer: Juan P Garcia

Sale price: $295,000

• Address: 708 East 10th St.

Seller: Justin D & Jennifer M Shirley

Buyer: Mauro Lerma

Sale price: $170,000

• Address: 857 Taylor St.

Seller: Brian G & Kara Soper

Buyer: Jessica Hayes

Sale price: $179,000

• Address: 220 Field St.

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: Edgar O Torres

Sale price: $104,000

• Address: 1856 County Rd. 30

Seller: Jimmy L Dschaak

Buyer: Jimmie Eugene Walz Jr.

Sale price: $7,700

• Address: 330 Woodbury Drive

Seller: Tyler Charles Delay

Buyer: Kevin M Koopmann

Sale price: $160,000

• Address: 1573 Heather St.

Seller: Jeffrey Davis

Buyer: Marcos Quezada

Sale price: $34,500

• Address: 1020 Alta Vista Drive

Seller: Lauren D Shirley

Buyer: Steven Doyle Weist

Sale price: $297,000

• Address: 586 North Ranney St.

Seller: Stanley E. Sjostrom

Buyer: Keith Alan Bell

Sale price: $187,000

• Address: 925 West 1st St.

Seller: Mark Gill

Buyer: Paula J Picasso

Sale price: $32,500

• Address: 5215 County Rd. 70

Seller: C Hurth

Buyer: Aaron Prill

Sale price: $165,000

• Address: 10793 County Rd. 134

Seller: Jeffery P Devere

Buyer: Rachel Byers

Sale price: $167,500

• Address: 430 East 4th St.

Seller: Public Trustee

Buyer: James Terry

Sale price: $280

