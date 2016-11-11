From Pipi's Pasture: More uses for the dining room table

Last week I wrote about how my childhood family enjoyed visiting as we sat around the dining room table eating our family meals. Lyle and I have continued the “tradition” with our own family, and we enjoy it so much that we linger at the table even after we’ve eaten dessert.

Just this morning Lyle and I spent a little time at the table discussing the results of the election. If our children had been here with us, a lively discussion would have ensued; in fact, it will probably be a mealtime conversation when our grandson Kenny is here this weekend.

Anyhow, mealtime at the dining room table — or it might be a kitchen table — was the focus of last week’s column. So this week I’ve been thinking about other ways that we use the table, and interestingly they don’t differ very much from the days when I was growing up on the ranch.

Just look at these examples of other uses for the dining room table.

• working on homework

• a place for dozens of holiday cookies to cool

• paying bills

• sorting out receipts to figure income tax

• having coffee with neighbors

• laying out patterns on fabric and cutting out pieces to make a dress

• a place to set cookie sheets of bread cubes that are drying to make stuffing for the turkey

• a place to color Easter eggs or to fashion a jack-o’-lantern

• finishing 4-H record books and projects

• reading Christmas cards as a family on Christmas Eve

• wrapping Christmas presents

• grading papers

• carrying out science experiments (Our grandchildren did this a lot.)

• making crafts

• folding clothes and pairing up socks

• sorting through dry beans for little rocks and “bad” beans before soaking them to make a pot of ham and beans

• frosting and decorating cookies

• And, in past years when our grandchildren were young and they were all having a sleepover, the chairs were pulled back from the table, and the space underneath was turned into a “house,” complete with sleeping bags.

Enough about the dining room table. Next week I have an incredible story about a lost calf.