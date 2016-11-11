Patrick Mosbey: Political angst widens

To the editor:

I have watched with interest (and grief) the display of anger and disappointment of the losing side in this election. I remember how I felt (as a conservative) when we lost in 2008 and again in 2012. I also felt disappointment and even anger, but I don’t recall any riots by our side at that time. We accepted the results and moved on.

I would ask the question, is this a representation of the Democratic Party? Is this really what they are about, when they don’t get what they want, they destroy other people’s property, threaten to leave the country and act like a group of spoiled children (only these actions are criminal). It is interesting that only “Trump” posters were vandalized and people showed up at his rallies to start fist fights and try to discredit the event. We didn’t see any of that from the conservative right. Why?

I am sure that there are many members of the Democratic Party who are equally dismayed at the actions of these lawless rebels, but I am also concerned that the “press” is not condemning these acts of violence.



In my view, this is the result of eight years of divisive policies from the current administration. We are divided on racial lines, economic lines, social lines, environmental lines, and of course political. That was not the case a decade or so ago, we have actually digressed. The right and left have always had disagreements, but the gulf has gotten wider and wider. I say, live and let live; you are entitled to your views as I am to mine.

That is my two cents worth.

An innocent bystander.

Patrick Mosbey

Craig