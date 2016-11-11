Over a Cup of Coffee: Three recipes using mac and cheese

When days are busy, as they have been for me lately, and I don’t have much time to fix supper, I like to turn to recipes like those featured in this week’s column. They’re quick to fix and don’t call for many ingredients.

I use leftover macaroni and cheese to make casseroles — a lot — so I know that these recipes are good. You can add ingredients, such as vegetables, to make the recipes your own. All of this week’s recipes are courtesy of Geraldine Coleman, of Craig. Thanks, Geraldine.

Potluck Supper

1 (14-ounce) package deluxe macaroni and cheese dinner

2 cups chopped chicken

½ cup sour cream

Prepare the macaroni and cheese dinner as directed on the package. Add cooked chicken and sour cream. Mix well. Heat thoroughly, stirring occasionally. Makes five servings.

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman, of Craig

One Dish Meal

1 pound ground beef

1 (15-ounce) can corn, drained

3 cups of macaroni and cheese

Brown ground beef. Drain. Put in a baking dish. Pour drained corn and macaroni and cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. It’s great.

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman of Craig

Mac ‘N Cheese Fix Up

1 (14-ounce) deluxe macaroni and cheese dinner

½ pound ground beef, cooked and drained

1/3 cup taco sauce

Prepare the macaroni and cheese as directed on the package. Combine all of the ingredients in a saucepan. Heat through. Makes four servings.

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman of Craig

Serve these casseroles with a lettuce salad or some “nibble food,” if desired.

The holidays are just around the corner. Do you have any recipes for salads, desserts, or other dishes to be served with the holiday meals? I’m still looking for an easy pumpkin cookie recipe. How about favorite cookie recipes to use as Christmas gifts? If you have any of these recipes or other favorites, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.