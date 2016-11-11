Healthy eating: Roasted butternut squash with apple, onion and thyme

Roasted butternut squash with apple, onion and thyme
1 medium butternut squash (about 2 pounds)
3 tablespoons canola or olive oil
2 tablespoons brown sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 medium tart apples, cored, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and halve butternut squash, remove seeds and cut squash into 1-inch cubes. Toss squash, oil, brown sugar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Spread evenly over baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring half way through. Mix apple, onion, thyme, and lemon juice in a separate bowl. Once squash has cooked for 20 minutes, add apple mixture to squash. Cook an additional 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven and serve warm.
Serving size: 1/2 cup; serves eight.
Nutrition information: Calories, 131; protein, 1 g: total fat, 5 g; total carbohydrates, 22 g; saturated fat, 0 g; dietary fiber, 5 g; cholesterol, 0 mg; sodium, 492 mg
Recipe provided by from the CSU Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center.
