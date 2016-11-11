Health Briefs: Resources for Family Caregivers

— November is National Family Caregiver month with the National Institute on Aging reminding people to take time this month to thank the caregivers you know who support family, friends, and neighbors. Also, make sure caregivers are caring for themselves by helping them arrange time off to relax or exercise. More caregiving information from the National Institute on Aging is available at http://bit.ly/2eFdNKT.

Wellness Wednesday November schedule

Wellness Wednesday offers fitness classes, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. It’s held every Wednesday at The Journey at First Baptist. For more information, call 970-871-7676 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell.

Nov. 16 — Goulash, salad, wheat bread, cookie and The Legacy Band

Nov. 23 — No Wellness Wednesday

Nov. 30 — Pizza and poetry with David Morris

Assistance for Medicare Part D Annual Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and this is the time to determine if your prescription drug plan is still the best plan for you. Plan, deductibles and/or your medications may have changed since you enrolled in a Part D plan. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides a volunteer counselor program that can help.

An open enrollment session will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Colorado Northwestern Community College Bell Tower Computer Lab, 50 College Drive.

Moffat County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays can meet with a volunteer who provides assistance at CNCC Bell Tower Room 106. Walk-ins are welcome, but Betsy Packer asks that participants try to call ahead to make an appointment and bring “an official list of prescriptions from your pharmacy or your actual Rx bottles.” For more information contact Packer by email at medicareship@gmail.com or by calling 970-819-6401.

Holiday support discussion Dec. 1

Northwest Colorado Health will host a holiday support discussion 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Colorado Northwestern Community College. Loss or change can be especially difficult during the holidays. This event will provide information and tips for finding hope and healing through the season. It’s open to students, faculty and community members. For more information, contact Sandy Beran at 970-871-7682.

Help is available for insurance enrollment

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew their plans must do so by Jan. 31, 2017. There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs. Free in-person assistance is available to help you find the right plan. If you’re already enrolled, you need to renew your plan to retain coverage. Be sure to review your options.

There are tax penalties for not having health insurance. You must enroll or renew your plan by:

• Dec. 15, 2016 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2017

• Jan. 15, 2017 for coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2017

• Jan. 31, 2017 for coverage beginning March 1, 2017

For free assistance, contact a Health Coverage Guide at Northwest Colorado Health at 970-871-7324. Drop in open enrollment assistance also is available 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and Jan. 12 at YampaCare Family Medicine, 595 Russell St.

For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

Hospice volunteer training offered Dec. 8 and 9

Northwest Colorado Health will host a hospice certification training for individuals interested in volunteering their time to support hospice patients and families in Routt, Moffat or Grand counties. The training will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at The Haven Community Center in Hayden, 300 South Shelton Lane. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. The two-day training and a one-year commitment are required to be a hospice volunteer. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation and light household tasks or simply sharing hobbies and interests. For more information or to register, call Mindy Marriott at 970-871-7609.

Program for Moms now using eWIC card

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has switched from paper checks to a debit-style eWIC card. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental nutritious foods to pregnant women, mothers and children who qualify. Allocations for WIC-approved foods are added to participants’ eWIC cards. The card eliminates confusion and check out time in the grocery store. Research has found WIC increases duration of pregnancies and reduces infant mortality and low birth weight and helps prevent nutrition deficiencies in children. Woman and children in WIC also are more likely to receive prenatal care and/or have a regular source of medical care. WIC is offered at Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs and Craig. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wic or call 970-871-7677.