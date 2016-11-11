Government update for the week of Nov. 13

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda:

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve Minutes: Nov. 1

b) Resolution for payment of payroll warrants: 2016-117, 118

c) Resolution for transfer of payment of warrants: 2016-119

d) Resolution 2016-115: transfer of intergovernmental funds for the month of November 2016

e) Contract for engineering and project management for the Brown’s Park Swinging Bridge

f) Harper Hill Communication Tower lease renewal with GRMR

g) Emissions permit/APEN cancellation request

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Board of County Commissioners

• Approve two Moffat County Fair Board members

• Reappoint Artesia Fire District Board members

• Discussion of and possible approval of Local Marketing District operating plan and budget

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Road and Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Present monthly department update

6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton, Road and Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Discuss purchase of mobile home for Road and Bridge Department 4 Mile Shop

7) 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.: Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Review Oct. 18, 2016 minutes for revision or approval

• Department Updates

• Electronic Transactions

• Monthly Reports

8) 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present the proposed 2017 budget

9) 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.: Moffat County Tourism Association — Tom Klienschnitz

• Present building lease agreement for new MCTA office space

10) 10:45 to 11 a.m.: Planning and Zoning/Airport — Jerry Hoberg

• Discuss vacation of CR 117 and 185

• Present Trevenan ground lease at airport