Fitness Tip: Burn fat with aerobic exercise

Friday, November 11, 2016

Advertisement

If one of your fitness goals is to decrease body fat, it is important to monitor your exercise intensity.

Body fat is best burned for energy with prolonged aerobic (with oxygen) exercise of at least 30 minutes.

A good way to monitor your intensity is to maintain a “conversational pace” where you feel you are working hard but can still talk with your workout partner.

If you feel you are out of breath, your intensity is too high. So, bundle up and go for a long walk and chat with your companion.

The Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy Department

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement