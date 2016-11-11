Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 12, 2016: Bantam hockey games Saturday, Sunday

The 14 and under Bantam team for Craig Youth Hockey Association teams will host multiple games this weekend. This year, Craig will play alongside Steamboat Springs athletes as a combined team named Northwest Colorado Blizzard.

All home games will be split between the two towns. Saturday will see the group play West Elk at 3 p.m. at Howelsen Ice Arena in Steamboat, while the Blizzard will play West Elk again at 9 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St.

As for other CYHA teams, 10U Squirts and 12U Bantams will travel to Breckenridge this weekend to face the Summit squads.

CYHA is still taking signups for the season. Age is determined by birth year: 10U Squirts were born in 2006 and 2007, 12U Peewees 2004 and 2005, 14U Bantams 2002 and 2003 and 18U Midgets 1998 to 2001.

For more information on prices and how to register with CYHA, call Mardi Anson at 970-629-2380. For more information on classes, call Matt Sis at 970-629-5168 or visit Craig Youth Hockey Association on Facebook.

BCA Pool League — Week 7 results

Craig’s BCA Pool League recently began its new season at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way, and as of the first week of play in November, the lead has shifted with Feel the Burns taking the top spot among nine-ball teams. However, Misfits continue to stay in front in the eight-ball league.

9-ball

Team Name — Wins/Losses

Feel the Burns — 103/86

Dru Nielson — 99/90

Woo-Hoo We’re #1 — 99/90

Poke-N-Hope — 99/90

The Busboys — 90/99

Tom Trapp — 87/102

8-ball

Team Name — Total Points

Misfits — 1141

Kim Griffin — 1140

Burn One Down — 1130

Out 4 Blood — 1125

One-Eyed Bandits — 1109

Get-R-Done — 1020

BCA’s nine-ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The eight-ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.