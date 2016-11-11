Craig Elks hosting Hoop Shoot Dec. 3

With enough practice, focus and desire to do what it takes to be the best, the possibilities for young athletes to achieve something great are endless. And, it all starts in their local gym.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest takes place in on Craig Dec. 3 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

The date is a little earlier than usual for the Craig event, which usually takes place closer to Christmas, though organizer Frank Sadvar said that may work to their advantage.

The Craig Middle School district basketball tournament will take place the following weekend in both CMS and Sandrock gyms, so reserving the space when he did worked out well.

“I guess I just got lucky,” Sadvar chuckled.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the contest is free and open to boys and girls age 8 to 13, proof of age required in the form of copy a birth certificate. Each participant will shoot five practice throws and 25 regular free throws.

The top shooters will receive trophies and be eligible for future competitions at the district, state, regional and national levels, with those who go all the way getting their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Elks lodges across the country sponsor the event as a way to build athletic skills and confidence in young people.

Craig has regularly sent competitors past the second step of the district level to state and regionals.

Besides being full of tips and contestant stories, the Elks’ website notes that players develop “GRIT: Growth, Resilience, Integrity, Tenacity.”

Plenty more values are also part of it, Sadvar said.

“They learn sportsmanship, that it’s good to compete and that it’s OK not to win,” he said, adding that those who give their best effort can always keep improving with a good attitude.

For more information, visit elks.org/hoopshoot or call Frank Sadvar at 970-620-0874.

