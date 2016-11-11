Beauty Tip: Keep your hair maintained, fresh

Trimming your hair is a great way to keep it looking healthy and full, it also helps get rid of unwanted dead ends.

So when do you know it's time to trim your hair? Here are a few tips to help you find out when it's time to pull out the scissors or visit the hair salon, according to naturalhairrules.com:

• If you look at the ends of your hair and the majority is split, it's time to get your hair trimmed.

• If your hair starts to look frizzy or thin toward the bottom, chances are it's time for a hair cut.

• The ends of your hair are completely tangled and look ratted after you brush out the mess, it's probably time to get your hair trimmed.

• If your hair isn't growing, it's time for a cut.