Audrey Danner: Stay abreast of broadband efforts

To the editor:

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Committee is creating a Moffat County Broadband Plan with NeoConnect. Terry Carwile and I are working as co-chairs with NeoConnect, a telecom consulting group, and a dedicated group of business owners, local government and interested citizens to develop a foundation for broadband infrastructure as an essential utility and high speed internet service.

We believe that advanced broadband infrastructure will assist business owners, education institutions and health care providers with opportunities. Broadband services will assist our economic development efforts to retain local businesses.

The Broadband Committee is working with Kip Hafey and Lance Scranton of Go Big Blue to video community members as they describe the value of broadband to their business or agency. Lance and Kip have asked great questions and are helping promote awareness in broadband. Thank you, Lance, for the well-written article supporting broadband planning and development.



We will provide information on the planning process and the draft Broadband Plan. Thank you for your interest.

Audrey Danner

Moffat County Broadband Co-Chair