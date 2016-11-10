Weekend Roundup: Honor vets, crack some crab, take in some tunes

If you’ve served in the military, Friday is a day for you to be honored, but veterans and civilians alike can find something to do this weekend in Northwest Colorado.

A school day salute

Moffat County High School will host its annual Veteran’s Day program Friday, honoring local vets with a special ceremony, while the guests of honor will perform a Color Guard presentation for the occasion.

Community members are welcome to attend.

When: Starts at 9 a.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Hospitality for local heroes

Yampa Valley Young Professionals will host a spaghetti lunch at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 Friday to honor all local men and women who have served in the military.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

Where: VFW Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free to veterans

For more information: Call 970-875-1790

The crafty crowd

Centennial Mall hosts its Holiday Craft Show Friday and Saturday, with vendors selling a wide assortment of items, including ceramics, jewelry, candles, embroidery and plenty more to give shoppers options on potential gifts.

A bake sale with Greek pastries will also be available.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Visit centennialmall.com

Folk music fun

Craig Concert Association will host the latest installment of its 2016-17 series, folk music tribute act A Band Called Honalee, with selections including the songs of Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, the Byrds and Peter, Paul and Mary, among others.

Patrons can still purchase season tickets for additional shows at the door.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Season tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $90 for family, $10 for students; individual shows $20 for adults, $10 for students

For more information: Call 970-824-2080

Crustacean station

Craig Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Crabfest feast Saturday complete with pounds of pounds of king crab legs and side dishes, as well as cocktails, a silent auction and evening entertainment provided by comedian Todd Johnson.

Tickets are still available but are in short supply, so be sure you don’t win up in a pinch!

When: Doors open at 6, dinner at 7 p.m.

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. US Highway 40

Cost: $60 per person

For more information: Call 970-824-5689 or visit craig-chamber.com

Late night leisure

Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge will host Craig group Moment of Youth Saturday, complete with an all-night happy hour for everyone to blow off steam following the week of Election Day.

Visit the bar’s Facebook page for drink special offers. 21 and older only.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.