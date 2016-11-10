Moffat County High School hosts Veteran’s Day ceremony Friday

Moffat County High School will have a special schedule Friday to accommodate its Veteran’s Day program.
The day starts normally at 8 a.m. with the assembly at 9 a.m. in the MCHS auditorium, 900 Finley Lane. The assembly will include recognition of local veterans, among other honors, and will conclude with a Color Guard presentation either on the football field or in the auditorium, depending on weather.
Students will be dismissed to lunch at 11:10 a.m. with classes following until the school day ends at 2:15 p.m.
Veterans and other community members are invited to attend the assembly, as well.
For more information, call 970-824-7036.
Moffat County High School Veteran’s Day schedule
• 8 to 8:45 a.m. — First Hour
• 8:45 a.m. — Dismissal to auditorium
• 9 to 11:10 a.m. —Veteran’s Day Assembly in auditorium, Color Guard on football field (weather-pending)
• 11:10 to 11:55 a.m. — Lunch
• 11:55 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. — Second Hour
• 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. — Third Hour
• 1:35 to 2:15 p.m. — Fourth Hour
