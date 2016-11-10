K-9 sniffs out heroin, meth

— A 31-year-old Routt County woman faces felony drug charges after Routt County Sheriff's Office K-9 Boomer smelled narcotics in the car she was riding in.

A deputy on Monday pulled over a car because the registration was expired. The deputy noticed the driver and passenger were very nervous, and their hands were shaking.

Boomer arrived two minutes later and sniffed the car. Boomer indicated there was either methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin or ecstasy in the car, according to an arrest affidavit.

When asked if there was anything in the car, the driver said there were "used dope needles."

While searching the passenger, Mary K. Adams, a deputy found a small jewelry bag with a dark, tar-like substance that later tested positive as .8 grams of heroin, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies found another bag containing prescription pills and rock-like substances that later tested positive as .2 grams of methamphetamine.

Adams was taken to jail and booked on suspicion of two felony drug possession charges and one misdemeanor drug charge.

She was released from custody on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Boomer joined the Sheriff's Office in April 2015, and he racked up four drug arrests in the first month.

The Sheriff's Office is seeking another K-9 in the 2017 budget at a cost of about $38,000.

