Craig Sports Briefs for Nov. 11, 2016: BCA Pool League — Week 6 results

Craig’s BCA Pool League recently began its new season at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way, and with results tallied through the end of October, leaders are Misfits in the eight-ball league and Dru Nielson among the nine-ball teams.

9-ball

Team Name — Wins/Losses

Dru Nielson — 88/74

Feel the Burns — 86/76

Woo-Hoo We’re #1 — 83/79

The Busboys — 79/83

Poke-N-Hope — 77/85

Tom Trapp — 73/89

8-ball

Team Name — Total Points

Misfits — 1001

Kim Griffin — 981

Burn One Down — 976

Out 4 Blood — 961

One-Eyed Bandits — 939

Get-R-Done — 879

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.