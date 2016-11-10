Craig Parks & Rec dodgeball targets January start for new season

A playground favorite is making its way back to Craig, certain to make adults feel like a kid again.

Craig Parks & Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

“Last year we had seven teams, so we’re hoping to match that or exceed that,” said Ryan Dennison, recreation supervisor.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The cost is $30 per person for those who register before Dec. 14, with a cost of $45 after that. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

Each match-up will pit two teams against each other on the court for as many games as they can play within a 45-minute running clock. The rules are simple: players collect as many balls as possible to throw out the other side. Those hit cleanly are ruled out, while the thrower must sit if the intended target catches the ball.

All calls by officials are final.

Dennison said the activity is a great energizer for those stuck indoors during the winter months with the potential to also relieve stress and build a bond among teammates.

“It’s an awesome time for the community, a lot of laughs,” he said. “There’s all different skills levels, some that were competitive, some just for leisure, and it was great to be a part of that.”

For more information or to register, visit the Parks & Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.