Steamboat man suspected of dealing methamphetamine

— A 29-year-old Steamboat Springs man has been charged with dealing methamphetamine.

Nathaniel J. Gould was arrested Monday on a warrant by the All Crimes Enforcement Team drug task force. His bond has been set at $20,000.

The affidavit related to Gould's arrest has been sealed.

Recently, warrant affidavits served by ACET have been sealed because they contain information about confidential informants.

According to a felony distribution of a controlled substance charge filed by the District Attorney's Office, the offense occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 26.

