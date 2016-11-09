Breaking News

Crime and Courts

Steamboat man suspected of dealing methamphetamine

By Matt Stensland

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Steamboat Springs — A 29-year-old Steamboat Springs man has been charged with dealing methamphetamine.

Nathaniel Gould

Nathaniel J. Gould was arrested Monday on a warrant by the All Crimes Enforcement Team drug task force. His bond has been set at $20,000.

The affidavit related to Gould's arrest has been sealed.

Recently, warrant affidavits served by ACET have been sealed because they contain information about confidential informants.

According to a felony distribution of a controlled substance charge filed by the District Attorney's Office, the offense occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 26.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland

