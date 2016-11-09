Moffat County reacts to President-Elect Donald Trump

With overwhelming support in Moffat County, it is no surprise that people were buzzing about President-Elect Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day 2016.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said Jauneth Madsen, co-owner of Thunder Run Survival and Security. “Our community has a chance.”

Madsen said the past few years have felt like an attack on Craig’s way of life, particularly regarding the fossil fuel industry, and she hopes Trump will set things straight.

Many others had similar sentiments.

Doug Holbrook, a software engineer from Fort Collins on a hunting trip in Craig, said he was pleased with Trump winning the presidency, but he would like to achieve a balance between liberals and conservatives.

“We need to pull the pendulum back in some areas… really focusing on everybody and not just those people who agree with the presidency,” he said. “I’m really hoping that as a business man Trump understands that.”

Although he lost Colorado, Trump received 5,293 votes in Moffat County compared to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s 874.

Trump won the national election with 279 Electoral College votes to Clinton’s 228.

Brandi Meek, chair of the Moffat County Republican Party and party secretary for the state, said Tuesday’s results show that the American populace is ready for a change.

“We’re tired of the same old politicians and the same old story,” she said.

Alesha Forbes, who works at the Icon Salon, said she has witnessed a positive reaction to Trump’s election.

“I think everyone that we’ve talked to today is pretty stinkin’ excited,” she said.

One reason Trump gained such support in Northwest Colorado is his commentary on the coal industry.

Craig resident Joanne Roberson, whose husband worked at Colowyo Mine, said when she was at Trump’s October rally in Grand Junction, his comments on supporting the coal industry made the crowd go wild.

“He said the Western Slope needs a voice and let's work together,” she said.

On the other side of the aisle, Jo Ann Baxter, chair of the Moffat County Democratic Party, said she still had a lot to process after the results.

“It’s a little early for me to be talking about it right now,” she said.

