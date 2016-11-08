Don Cook and Ray Beck to take seats in Moffat County

Don Cook has unofficially won the Moffat County Commissioner District 1 race.

Ray Beck, who ran unopposed in District 2, also will be joining the Board of Moffat County Commissioners in 2017.

According to preliminary voting numbers in Moffat County, Beck, who currently serves as Mayor of Craig, received 5,252 votes while Cook defeated incumbent John Kinkaid and write-in candidate Andrea Camp with a total of 2,694 unofficial votes in the District 1 race.

Camp received 1,931 votes and Kinkaid finished with 1,623 votes. The votes reported in this story were received by Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod at 8:45 p.m. on Election Night.

“All three of us worked hard. I just got off the phone with a supporter," Cook said upon learning of his win. "I’m just kinda taking this all in."

The new commissioners will join Commissioner Frank Moe, who is up for reelection in 2018, at the beginning of 2017. All commissioners can serve two four-year terms.

Although he was eligible to run for another term, Commissioner Chuck Grobe, District 2, announced back in January that he would not seek reelection.

District 1

Don Cook

Don Cook is a lifetime Moffat County resident whose professional background is in farming and ranching. He has also served on The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees for the past eight years, spending two years as chair in the past.

With a background in agriculture, Cook said he has established relationships with fellow farmers and local representatives of government entities, such as the Division of Wildlife.

In a February interview with the Craig Daily Press, Cook, who ran as a Republican, said one of his top priorities is balancing the county budget.

Andrea Camp

Write-in candidate Andrea Camp was born and raised in Hayden, and her family worked as farmers, ranchers and coal miners.

She and her husband Dale Camp have owned and operated Great Divide Cleaning Service for 15 years. She previously worked as a dental assistant and paralegal and served on the Moffat County School Board for eight years. Andrea Camp said she also served on the Court Appointed Special Advocates Board of Directors and Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Camp said if elected she would focus on the financial health of the county, improving communication within local government and putting residents first.

John Kinkaid

Unaffiliated incumbent Kinkaid has highlighted his meetings and relationship-building with representatives from a number of state and federal entities — including the president’s office of management and budget — that helped him advocate for Moffat County during his four-year term.

Kinkaid said in his second term as a commissioner he would focus on maintaining county roads, keeping the county financially stable, growing the economy, gathering transportation funding for Colorado Highway 13 and cooperating with the city of Craig to combine services.

District 2

Ray Beck

Beck was unopposed in District 2 and is the current mayor of Craig. He ran because he has the “time, passion, dedication and commitment” to serve Moffat County residents and help the area become a better place to “live, recreated and do business.”

Beck said the commissioners have a complex job, but it is up to them to fight for the county’s resources and seek all available sources of revenue, which he has experience doing in his service as mayor of Craig.

As commissioner-elect, Beck will continue to serve as Craig’s mayor through the end of 2016 but will issue a letter of resignation at the Dec. 13 city council meeting. After he leaves city council at the beginning of January, Councilor Kent Nielson will act as mayor pro tem until the April 2017 city election.

