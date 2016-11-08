Dinosaur marijuana initiatives all pass

Three marijuana-related initiatives saw success in Dinosaur on Tuesday.

Voters in the town, located in the Northwest part of Moffat County near Utah, approved the sale of recreational and medical marijuana as well as two initiatives on how it will be taxed.

With 152 votes counted Tuesday, Measure 3A — legalizing the sale of recreational and medical marijuana along with the facilities necessary to do so — received 102 votes in favor and 50 against.

Two measures about how the marijuana industry would be taxed were voted on as well.

Measure 3B establishes an operational tax of $5 on every transaction involving marijuana and is estimated to create $40,000 in new revenue. Out of 153 votes, 89 were for 3B and 63 were against.

Measure 3C creates an excise tax not to exceed 5 percent on the sale of marijuana between manufacturers and distributors is estimated to create $50,000 in new revenue. Out of 153 votes, 84 were in favor and 65 were against.