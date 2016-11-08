Republicans dominate early voting in Moffat County

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning — Election Day — a total of 5,701 votes had been cast in Moffat County.

Moffat County Clerk Lila Herod said the bulk of the figure comes from voters turning mail-in ballots early but 298 of the votes were cast electronically.

“We’ve got people voting live, and we’re updating ballots as ballots are returned,” Herod said.

So far, the clerk’s office has collected 3,465 mail-in ballots from registered Republicans, 616 from registered Democrats, 1,261 from unaffiliated voters and 62 from minor parties.

A total of 7,538 mail-in ballots were distributed to Moffat County voters.

As reported by The Denver Post, more than 2.2 million ballots had been turned in across the state by Tuesday morning.

“Specifically, clerk’s offices around the state had collected 771,745 ballots from registered Republicans and 753,052 from registered Democrats. Nearly 657,000 independent voters had also returned ballots Tuesday morning,” The Denver Post reported.

That puts Colorado Republicans more than 18,000 ballots ahead of Democrats in early voting.

If you didn’t participate in early voting, you can still cast a ballot. Drop off mail ballots to Moffat County Courthouse or vote in-person until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Follow us on Twitter @craigdailypress using the hashtag #MoffatCountyvotes.

Follow the Craig Daily Press’ election coverage on Scribble Live below. Use the hashtag #Election2016.

Contact Patrick Kelly at 970-875-1795 or pkelly@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @M_PKelly.