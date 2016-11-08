On the record for Nov. 7

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 4

At West Victory Way and Finley Lane, officers responded to a vehicle crash involving property damage.

At South Ranney Street and West First Avenue, an officer specializing in identifying drug use assisted Colorado State Patrol.

Saturday, Nov. 5

In the 500 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to an animal complaint where a pit bull attacked a Yorkshire terrier. The owner of the pit bull was cited and agreed to relinquish the dog, which did not have its shots.

In the 500 block of Legion Street, officers took a report of theft.

At West First Street and Ledford Street, officers received an animal complaint.

Sunday, Nov. 6

In the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a vehicle crash involving property damage.

Monday, Nov. 7

In the 500 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a domestic disturbance and arrested on man on charges of domestic violence, third-degree assault, child abuse and violation of bond conditions.

In the 800 block of West Seventh Street, officers were called to a disturbance.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Angela Marie Vialpando, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order.

Richard James Wieland, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving with a restricted license and violating conditions of bond.

Abram Everet Cordle, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Trever Lane Ormsbee, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

William Daniel Kilpatrick, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving with a restricted license and failing to yield when entering the highway.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Clinton David Ginther, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating two restraining orders.

James Daniel Jackman, 49, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged possession of a scheduled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Jarrett Tenney, 38, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police official.

Friday, Nov. 4

Juan Gabrial Marquez, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged disorderly conduct.

Jessica Michelle Marshall, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, driving without insurance, careless driving and possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Martin Martinez-Vargus, 49, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for immigration services.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Johannes Haralud Falk Songdahl, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence, speeding and driving with an open marijuana container in the vehicle.

Monday, Nov. 7

Gordon Dane Burch, 56, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, child abuse and domestic violence.