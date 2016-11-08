Name released for hunter missing near White River National Forest, search continues

— David Boelcke, a 61-year-old man from Michigan, who was hunting in the White River National Forest, was reported missing this weekend by his hunting partner.

The men were hunting near Pagoda Lake and were suppose to meet back together for lunch.

Boelcke never showed up. He was last seen around 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 near his hunting camp.

An extensive search is underway, but so far has not managed to locate Boelcke.

According to a news release provided by Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office:

• Saturday — Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue, Meeker Fire and Rescue and Classic Air Medical Helicopter began searching shortly after Boelcke was reported missing.

• Sunday — Sheriff’s Office received help from the Colorado Multi-Mission Aircraft to conduct an aerial search

• Monday — Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Meeker Fire and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service White River Field Office, Colorado National Guard using a Kiowa helicopter and a scent dog from Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States, searched the area again and were unable to locate Boelcke.

Approximately 36 people have now searched the primary search areas by foot, using off-highway vehicles and horses.

The search is continued Tuesday as units return to the search area and expand the search into secondary areas.

Pagoda Lake Area is approximately 30 miles north east of Meeker in Rio Blanco County in the White River National Forest.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the missing hunter should contact Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office 970-878-9600.

The Craig Daily Press will update this story as more information becomes available.

