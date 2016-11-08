Moffat County property tax initiative succeeds

An initiative that allows the county to retain all of its property tax revenue succeeded by a margin of 145 votes.

According to Colorado law, local governments are prohibited from retaining property tax revenues greater than 5.5 percent from the preceding year.

Referred Measure 1A on November’s ballot dissolves that statutory limitation and allows the county to retain property tax revenue above 5.5 percent from the previous year.

In total, 3,160 Moffat County voters were in favor and 3,015 were opposed to the initiative.

The results do not affect tax rates in Moffat County and only allows the county to retain and use the full amount of property taxes collected.

In 1996, Moffat County voters approved a ballot issue overriding the Colorado Tax Payer Bill of Rights (TABOR), allowing the county to keep new revenues above the rate of inflation plus the percent change in population.

However, the 1996 “de-Brucing” initiative did not include language to get rid of the "Annual Levy Law" — which is distinct from the constitutional amendment that established TABOR — limiting property tax revenue.

At an October county meeting, Moffat County Commissioner Chuck Grobe said the commissioners referred this initiative to a vote back in May 2016 because the current law limits the rate at which the county can recover from an economic recession if property values do increase.

“We can drop 20 percent of total valuation but as we move forward and come out of it we can only keep 5.5 percent,” Grobe said.

Yampa Valley Young Professionals had advocated for the initiative, and YVYP President Kirstie McPherson was thrilled to hear it passed.

"It's going to be a way to keep profits in Moffat County, which means that we're going to be able to do more service and more good for the community," she said.

