Missing hunter found alive in Northwest Colorado

On Tuesday, search officials located David Boelcke, a 61-year-old man from Michigan, who was hunting in the White River National Forest and went missing Nov. 5.

Among the agencies involved in the search Tuesday were Rio Blanco County Search & Rescue, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Meeker Fire & Rescue, US Forest Service White River Field Office, Routt County Search and Rescue, Grand County Search and Rescue, Bureau of Land Management and a scent dog from Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States.

According to a news release from Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office circulated at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Boelcke was discovered Tuesday morning in the area, "somewhat confused and dehydrated."

"Paramedics checked Mr. Boelcke and he was uninjured," the release read. "Mr. Boelcke was checked by paramedics and under their advice he was transported from the Dead Horse Loop trail head in an ambulance. Meeker Fire & Rescue transported him to Pioneer’s Medical Center to be checked out by a physician for exposure and dehydration. Mr. Boelcke’s family who have been in the area since Monday afternoon and were at the trail head to meet Mr. Boelcke when he came down."

Boelcke and a hunting partner were hunting near Pagoda Lake and were supposed to meet back together for lunch before Boelcke failed to turn up and was determined missing. Pagoda Lake Area is approximately 30 miles north east of Meeker in Rio Blanco County in the White River National Forest.

Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office added in its release its thanks for volunteers and agencies who assisted in this search, as well as Colorado Search and Rescue Board and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.