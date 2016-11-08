Hayden hires town manager

— The Hayden Town Council has chosen Aurora resident Mathew Mendisco to be its next town manager.

The town passed on the first round of finalists and has been without a manager for 10 months. Mendisco will start in the middle of December.

"We look forward to Mathew joining our team and being a key part of the Town of Hayden’s future, its hometown character, and its future development," the town said in a news release.

For the past nine years, Mendisco has been working with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP in Greenwood Village as a consultant for local governments and private developers in Colorado.

He has experience in planning, budgeting, economic development, risk management, finance, grant writing and infrastructure planning.

Mendisco received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Fort Lewis College and a master's degree in political science with a focus in leadership and public policy.

