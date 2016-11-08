Hayden Town Hall

Hayden hires town manager

By Matt Stensland

Updated November 8, 2016 at 1:58 p.m.

Steamboat Springs — The Hayden Town Council has chosen Aurora resident Mathew Mendisco to be its next town manager.

Mathew Mendisco

The town passed on the first round of finalists and has been without a manager for 10 months. Mendisco will start in the middle of December.

"We look forward to Mathew joining our team and being a key part of the Town of Hayden’s future, its hometown character, and its future development," the town said in a news release.

For the past nine years, Mendisco has been working with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP in Greenwood Village as a consultant for local governments and private developers in Colorado.

He has experience in planning, budgeting, economic development, risk management, finance, grant writing and infrastructure planning.

Mendisco received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Fort Lewis College and a master's degree in political science with a focus in leadership and public policy.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland

