Full 2016 Election results for Moffat County

Moffat County Votes 2016

Presidential race: Trump wins

Moffat County voted resoundly for Donald Trump with 5,293 voting for him. Hillary Clinton received 874 votes and other candidates on the ballot received 94 votes.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican Darryl Glenn won 4,776 votes in Moffat County with Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet receiving 1,337 votes and other candidates earning 270 votes.

The three-way race for Representative for Congressional District 3 saw Republican Scott Tipton receive 5,024 votes in Moffat County, Democratic challenger Gail Schwartz earn 1,113 votes and Libertarian Gaylon Kent receive 258 votes in Moffat County.

Moffat County Commissioners Race

Two candidates vied against District 1 incumbent John Kinkaid for his seat on the Board of Moffat County Commissioners and Craig Mayor Ray Beck walked into the District 2 spot — held by Commissioner Chuck Grobe, who elected not to run for reelection — in an unopposed race.

Republican Don Cook defeated Kinkaid with 2,694 votes and was followed by write-in candidate Andrea Camp with 1,931 votes. Kinkaid, who ran as unaffiliated, received 1,623 votes.

In the District 2 race, Beck walked away with 5,252 votes.

Marijuana measures in Dinosaur

• Referred Measure 1A (PASSED): Without increasing the current property tax rate, shall Moffat County be permitted to collect, retain and spend the full amount of property tax revenues it receives in 2017 and in subsequent years notwithstanding any limitations on revenue contained in Section 29-1-301, Colorado Revised Statutes?

The measure passed with a narrow margin with 3,160 people voted for and 3,015 voted against the measure.

• Referred Measure 3A (PASSED): Shall the establishment and operation of medical marijuana centers, medical marijuana cultivation facilities, medical marijuana infused products manufacturing facilities, retail marijuana cultivation facilities, retail marijuana product manufacturing facilities, marijuana testing facilities and retail marijuana stores be permitted in the Town of Dinosaur, Colorado subject to the requirements of the Colorado Medical Marijuana Code, the Colorado Retail Marijuana Code and regulations to be adopted by the Town of Dinosaur?

The measure passed with 102 voting for it and 50 against.

• Referred Measure 3B (PASSED): Shall the town of dinosaur's taxes be increased by $40,000 annually (first full fiscal year increase) and by whatever amounts area raised annually thereafter through the levy of an occupation tax in the amount of $5 for each sales transaction by any medical marijuana center, also known as a medical marijuana dispensary, any retail marijuana store, any medical marijuana optional premises cultivation operation, any medical and retail marijuana-infused products manufacturer, any medical marijuana cultivation facility, any medical and retail Marijuana product manufacturing facility within the town of Dinosaur, effective January 1, 2017; and shall all revenues derived from such occupation tax be collected and spent, as a voter approved revenue change, notwithstanding any revenue or expenditure limitations contained in article x, section 20, of the Colorado constitution, article 1 of title 29, Colorado revised statutes or any other law?

The measure passed with 89 voting for it and 63 against.

• Referred Measure 3C (PASSED): Shall the town of dinosaur's taxes be increased by $50,000 annually (first full fiscal year increase) and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter through the adoption of a municipal excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana by a retail marijuana cultivation facility to a retail marijuana product manufacturing facility, a retail marijuana store, or another retail marijuana cultivation facility at a rate not to exceed five percent (5 percent) of the average market rate as determined by the Colorado department of revenue pursuant to section 39-28.8-101(1), c.r.s. of the unprocessed retail marijuana, all in accordance with section 29-2-114, c.r.s., and shall the town be authorized to collect and spend such revenues as a voter approved revenue change, notwithstanding any revenue or expenditure limitation contained in article x, section 20 of the Colorado constitution?

The measure passed with 84 voting for it and 65 voting against.

Moffat County

• Referred Measure 5A (FAILED): Shall the pot hook water conservancy district taxes be increased $32,953 in the first fiscal year (2017) and annually thereafter in such amounts as are received each year by the imposition of a new mill levy not to exceed one mill upon taxable property within the district, commencing with tax collection year 2017, and continuing thereafter, such revenues to be collected, retained and spent for the purpose of funding the District's general operations and any other lawful purposes, and shall the district be permitted to collect, retain and expend all property tax revenues derived from such property tax mill levy and other revenues received by the district as voter-approved revenue changes and exceptions to limits which would otherwise apply under article x, section 20 of the Colorado constitution or any other law?

Failed with 9 voting against it and 7 voting for the measure.

State Board of Education Congressional District 3 — Joyce Rankin wins

In Moffat County 5,161 voted for Republican Joyce Rankin and 910 for Democrat Christine Pacheco-Koveleski.

State Senate District 8 Sen. Baumgardner vs. Tracy — Baumgardner wins

In Moffat County 5,194 voted for Randy Baumgardner and 1,074 for Emily Tracy.

State Representative for District 57 — Bob Rankin wins

State Rep. Bob Rankin was unopposed and in Moffat County received 5,363 votes

District Attorney for 14th Judicial District

Republican Brett Barkey ran unopposed and in Moffat County received 5,136 votes.

• Amendment T (FAILED): Concerning the removal of the exception to the prohibition of slavery and involuntary servitude when used as punishment for persons duly convicted of a crime?

In Moffat County 4,396 voted against the measure and 1,782 for the measure.

• Amendment U (FAILED): Exempts possessory interests worth less than $6,000 from taxes.

In Moffat County 4,002 voted against the measure and 2,072 voted for the measure.

• Amendment 69 (FAILED): Creates "ColoradoCare" system to provide universal healthcare to Colorado residents via increased taxes.

Moffat County rejected the measure with 5,685 voting against and 666 voting in support.

• Amendment 70 (FAILED): Raises the minimum wage

Moffat County rejected the measure with 3,914 voting against and 2,491 voting us support.

• Amendment 71 (PASSED): Enacts stricter signature and vote requirements for state constitutional amendments.

Moffat County voters voted to adopt the measure with 4,344 yes votes to 1913 no votes.

• Amendment 72 (FAILED): Increases tobacco taxes, with money going to various health programs.

Moffat County voted against the measure with 4,704 voting against and 1,707 voting in support.

• Proposition 106 (PASSED): Allows terminally ill patients to end their lives with the assistance of a doctor.

Moffat County voted in favor of the measure with 3,562 yeses to 2,783 no votes.

• Proposition 107 (PASSED): Creates an open presidential primary in Colorado, held before the end of March.

Moffat County voted to adopt the measure with 3,591 voting for it and 2,621 voting against.

• Proposition 108 (FAILED): Allows unaffiliated voters to vote in a party's primary without registering with that party.

Moffat County voted against the measure with 3,287 no votes and 2,847 yes votes.